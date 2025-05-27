Liverpool Car Attack: Scores injured as car rams into crowd at FC Victory Parade

Reports in international media said 27 victims were hospitalized, with two in serious condition. Police arrested a 53-year-old man and ruled out terrorism. Liverpool FC has pledged support to emergency responders.

A celebratory day for Liverpool Football Club turned into the scene of horror as the incident occurred on Water Street. Clip being shared online shows the moment a dark-colored vehicle with a smashed rear window swerved into a densely packed crowd, knocking down citizens.

Onlookers rushed to assist the injured, with some attempting to pull people from underneath the car. Others confronted the vehicle, with one individual managing to open the driver’s door before the man behind the wheel slammed it shut and accelerated once again into the crowd.

Rescue and law enforcers responded swiftly, with paramedics, fire crews, and police on the scene within minutes. According to the North West Ambulance Service, 27 people were taken to nearby hospitals. Two of the injured — one of them a child — are reported to be in serious condition.

Twenty others were treated at the site for minor injuries. A paramedic on a bicycle was also struck, though not seriously hurt. Fire and rescue teams confirmed that four individuals, including one child, were temporarily trapped under the vehicle before being rescued.

In press briefing, British police officials said the incident is believed to be isolated and not connected to terrorism.

Reacting to the tragedy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on social media, calling the scenes appalling and extending his thoughts to all those affected. Liverpool FC also issued a statement confirming it is in contact with local authorities and pledged full support for emergency services responding to the situation.