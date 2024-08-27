Gaza residents turn plastic waste into diesel amid fuel shortages

In a resourceful yet concerning response to severe fuel shortages, residents of Gaza have turned to an unconventional method to meet their energy needs by converting plastic waste into diesel. This innovative solution comes as a direct consequence of Israeli restrictions on petroleum products entering the Gaza Strip.
According to an Al Jazeera report, Gaza’s residents, facing a dire lack of conventional fuel sources, have resorted to burning plastic to produce diesel. The process involves collecting and breaking down plastic into smaller pieces, which are then melted in a furnace to extract diesel fuel. This makeshift diesel is used to power everyday necessities in the region.
The report highlights that the fuel crisis in Gaza is exacerbated by Israeli blockades, which have halted the import of petroleum products. Additionally, Egypt's control over the Gaza border further limits access to necessary resources, intensifying the fuel scarcity.
Environmental experts and doctors have raised alarms about the environmental and health impacts of this process. The burning of plastic and waste to produce fuel is not only harmful to the environment but also poses serious health risks to those involved in the process and the general population. Despite these concerns, the residents of Gaza have few alternatives and are compelled to continue this practice as a temporary solution to their fuel shortages.
As the situation persists, the international community remains watchful of Gaza’s innovative yet problematic approach to addressing its energy crisis.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.