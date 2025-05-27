Summer Vacations 2025 start in Punjab today amid intense heat

LAHORE – All public and private schools will remain closed for summer vacations starting May 28, and classes will commence in August.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to keep young learners safe as Punjab and parts of country are facing scorching hot weather.

On the final day of classes, schools across the province witnessed a blend of academic activity and emotional farewells. Students participated in classroom sessions while also celebrating the start of the holidays by capturing memories through photographs, exchanging gifts, and sharing good wishes with classmates and teachers.

Educators used occasion to advise students to continue their studies during the break and to follow safety measures to protect themselves from the extreme heat.

Officials from Education Department said early commencement of vacation aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses and ensuring that children remain safe during the hottest time of the year.