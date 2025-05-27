Khamenei commends Pakistan’s steadfast position on Palestine despite pressure

TEHRAN – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed Pakistan’s consistent and principled stance on Palestinian issue, expressing strong appreciation for its refusal to normalize ties with Israel despite external pressure.

Tehran’s top cleric made these remarks in a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his accompanying delegation in Tehran as two sides discussed a broad range of issues including regional security, bilateral cooperation, and the Palestinian cause.

In a statement shared on social media platform X following the meeting, Khamenei highlighted Islamabad’s commendable position in standing firm against inducements aimed at persuading Muslim nations to recognize Tel Aviv. “Despite continued inducements and pressures for Islamic countries to establish ties with the Zionist regime, Pakistan has remained firm and uninfluenced,” Khamenei said.

Pakistan’s stance on the Palestinian issue has been very commendable. While there have always been inducements for Islamic countries to establish ties with the Zionist regime, Pakistan has never been influenced by those inducements. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 26, 2025

He expressed concern over normalization of ties between some Muslim-majority nations and Israel, and emphasized the need for joint efforts between Iran and Pakistan to resist the Zionist regime’s actions in Gaza. “Effective, joint efforts by Iran and Pakistan are necessary to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza,” he added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader also welcomed recent signs of reduced tensions between Pakistan and India, expressing optimism for peaceful resolution of their longstanding disputes. He warned against efforts by global powers to incite divisions and conflict, urging stronger unity among Muslim countries as a foundation for regional peace and stability.

He further encouraged Islamabad and Tehran to work together to reactivate the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), which he described as a valuable platform for regional growth and collaboration.

Recalling the historic relationship between Iran and Pakistan, Khamenei noted Islamabad’s support for Iran during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war as a symbol of enduring brotherhood between the two nations.