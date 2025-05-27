‘Roti Khao, Warna Meri Goli Tau Hai’: Modi sparks outrage with open threats to Pakistanis

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued open threat to Pakistanis, saying ‘My Bullets Are Ready’, as he pushed anti-Pak rhetoric to gain popularity.

After getting global humiliation in aerial combat, Modi now launched verbal attack on Pakistanis. In a speech that has ignited concern and condemnation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued explicit threat to the people of Pakistan, saying they must choose between peace or face violent consequences from India.

Modi said “Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hi,” which means Live a peaceful life, eat your bread, or my bullets are ready.

🇵🇰🚨Roti khao, warna meri goli toh hai hi… PM Modi's strong message to the people of Pakistan from the soil of Bhuj, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/P6HfhKeF65 — Tushar Gupta (@Tushar15_) May 26, 2025

The comment, widely circulated across social media and news platforms, is being taken as direct threat to Pakistani civilians and a serious escalation in rhetoric between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Critics accused Modi, an already controversial figure internationally due to his past role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, with many view his statement as a dangerous provocation that could further destabilize regional relations.

“Modi is no longer just attacking Pakistan’s policies; he’s threatening its people with violence,” social media users said as this type of language is unheard of from the leader of a democratic state.

In the same speech, Modi mocked Pakistan’s economic and social status, contrasting it with India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy. He accused Pakistan of fostering terrorism and being stuck in a self-destructive mindset.