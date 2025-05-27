Lahore gets Pakistan’s largest Model Cattle Market; here’s the location

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Pakistan’s largest Model Cattle Market in Shahpur Kanjra, Lahore.

She visited the site and reviewed the facilities available in the model market. During the visit, she was given a comprehensive briefing on the Model Cattle Market project.

The market has the capacity to accommodate 25,000 large sacrificial animals such as cows and camels and 150,000 small animals.

Spanning over 74 acres, the market includes 20 large sheds for livestock, and for the first time, fans have been installed in the sheds to improve ventilation and ensure animal comfort.

To protect livestock from infectious diseases, a quarantine center has been established within the market. For traders, 20 large residential rooms have also been constructed.

Additionally, the market features essential facilities including a mosque, washrooms, a veterinary clinic, tuck shop, bank, and ATM.

For ease of livestock transportation, loading/unloading bays and a truck center have also been provided.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz awarded shields to teams who showed outstanding performance on the project.