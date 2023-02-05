Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA) being celebrated today

LAHORE – The birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA), fourth caliph of the Muslims, cousin and son-in-law of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across the country.

Mosques and Imambargahs are decorated to organise religious ceremonies to mark the day. Special programmes are also being run on the TV channels and radio.

Hazrat Ali (RA) was born on the thirteenth day in the Islamic month of Rajab in 599 AD. However, as per another record, he was born in the year 601. Nonetheless, the date of his birth anniversary varies every year as per the Gregorian calendar. And hence, this year, it is observed on Feb 5.

He ruled the Caliphate from 656 to 661 until his assassination while offering prayers at the Great Mosque of Kufa on 21st of Ramadan.