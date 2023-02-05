PSL exhibition match: Quetta Gladiators clinch last-over thriller against Peshawar Zalmi

QUETTA – Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs in a last over thriller exhibition match at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta on Sunday.

Zalmi's captain Babar Azam had won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Gladiators.

Wahab Riaz provided Zalmi with the perfect start by ousting Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over of the innings, however, Quetta retaliated in the second half of the innings to post a competitive total on the scoreboard. Riaz claimed three wickets but conceded 47 runs in his full quota of four overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed hit Wahab Riaz for six sixes in the final over of the innings to ensure that Quetta finished with a high score of 184. The right-hand batter remained unbeaten on 94 runs in 50 balls.

6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 💪



Iftikhar goes big in the final over of the innings! 🔥



Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/xOrGZzkfvl pic.twitter.com/CDSMFoayoZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2023

Middle-order batter Khushdil Shah scored 36 runs in 24 balls, meanwhile, opener Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored 28 in 19.

Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could only score four runs and was bowled by Aamer Jamal.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi got off to a great start as opener Muhammad Haris scored 53 runs and was the top scorer.

Shahid Afridi, 27 years after his International debut, showed that he could still smack International bowlers all over the park.

Muhammad Hasnain picked three key wickets and dismissed Babar Azam for 23, Azam Khan for six and Haseeb Ullah for 12 runs to bring Quetta back in the match.

Peshawar needed eight runs in the last over but Naseem Shah bowled a brilliant over and conceded only four runs to win for Quetta.

Iftikhar Ahmed was given player of the match for his brilliant innings of 94 runs.