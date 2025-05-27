Saudi Arabia bans children from Hajj 2025 due to overcrowding concerns

MAKKAH – Saudi Arabia has once again made a major decision regarding Hajj this year by imposing a ban on the entry of children.

This decision was announced in February 2025 and is being implemented again this year.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that the decision has been taken due to increasing crowds during Hajj, adding that they have been restricted from performing Hajj to ensure their safety amid intensive hot weather.

On the other hand, despite receiving an additional quota of 10,000 pilgrims this year, 67,000 Pakistani applicants under the private Hajj scheme will still be unable to perform Hajj.

The issue stemmed after a significant amount of funds intended for their Hajj expenses was mistakenly transferred to an incorrect bank account instead of the account of Saudi Ministry of Hajj.

This error was discovered too late, preventing the private tour operators to meet the deadline to deposit the payment.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has submitted a formal written appeal to Saudi authorities, urging them to grant permission to Pakistani pilgrims this year.

It also assured that all future rules and deadlines will be strictly followed.

The letter expresses deep concern, stating that many of the affected pilgrims are advanced in age, and their pain and disappointment are beyond words.