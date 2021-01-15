Strong earthquake kills dozens, injures hundreds in Indonesia

JAKARTA – A strong 6.2 earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Friday, killings dozens of people and damaging multiple buildings with a meteorological department warning of aftershocks.

The quake hit six kilometres northeast of the town of Majene, at the depth of 10km, just before 1:30am (local time), triggering panic among residents, who left their houses and buildings to save their lives.

Some media reports say a hospital was also flattened in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province,, trapping number of patients under the rubble.

The quake also caused three landslides and electricity outage, besides damaging bridges, homes and also the governor house.

Initial information from the national disaster mitigation agency said that at least 35 people were killed while 637 other injured in Majene, and two dozen were injured in Mamuju.

Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has not issued any tsunami warning.

Pictures and videos of the aftermath also appeared on social media showing how badly the province was jolted by the quake.

In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit Indonesia’s Palu city, leaving thousands dead.