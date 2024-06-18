US President Joe Biden calls for Gaza ceasefire in Eidul Adha Message

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden called for Gaza ceasefire, saying his government is making efforts for people enduring the horrors of war.

In his message on Eid ul Adha, Biden said too many innocent people including thousands of children died in Gaza. Families have been displaced and their communities destroyed. Their suffering is immense, he said.

He mentioned firmly believes that three-phase ceasefire proposal is the best way to halt the violence in Gaza and ultimately end the conflict.

Washington has been urging Israel and Hamas to formally accept the ceasefire deal approved by Security Council members last week, which would initiate a six-week pause in fighting, he said.

Muslims across the world are celebrating Eidul Adha during Gaza war. President also emphasized American efforts to “advocate for the rights of other Muslim communities” facing persecution, such as the Rohingya in Myanmar and the Uyghurs in China.

He stated, “We are also working towards a peaceful resolution to the horrific conflict in Sudan,” which has been plagued by fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary group since April 2023.

Biden also called to combat Islamophobia, directly appealing to American Muslims, a crucial voting group for the Democrat’s reelection campaign against Republican rival Donald Trump.

He mentioned that his administration is developing a national strategy to counter Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination, which affect not only Muslims but also Arab, Sikh, and South Asian Americans,” Biden said.