Hamas leader Haniyeh eyes Pakistan’s support against Israeli assault in Gaza war

GAZA CITY – Palestinians across Gaza continue to face ruthless Israeli bombing and amid a worse military offensive, the top leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh called for Pakistan’s support against Israel.

The senior political leader of Hamas made the remarks during the National Dialogue on 'The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah'. Haniyeh said that if Tel Aviv faced resistance from Islamabad, it might affect the situation.

He called for support from South Asian nation against Israeli aggression, as the situation in Gaza Strip is 'deteriorating into a catastrophe', and the ongoing battle between Israel and Hamas can aggravate existing threats to international peace.

Hamas leader said Pakistan was a brave nation as he referred to the country as ‘a land of Mujahideen’.

The Hamas leader claimed that Hamas was facing Israel’s most advanced weapons with limited resources.

Haniyeh, during his virtual address, said the brutal actions of Jewish forces were a blatant violation of international norms, and he further warned against establishment of diplomatic ties between Islamic countries and Israel.

Pakistan adopted careful tone on Israel but condemned the issue at all levels. Month-long bombardment by Israeli forces caused over 16,000 casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza, drawing widespread condemnation from parts of the world including Islamabad.