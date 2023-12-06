Netanyahu says Israel to keep control over Gaza security after war

GAZA CITY – There is no end in sight for the Gaza war despite international efforts as Israeli forces intensified bombing in the enclave, razing further residential building and killing dozens more.

After killing over 16,000 Palestinians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces will take control of the overall security of Gaza after the ongoing war.

He opposed calls for a halt in skirmishes, saying there would be no letup in the war to destroy Hamas. He mentioned taking over open-ended control of security in Gaza.

Days after ending Qatar brokered ceasefire, Jewish forces entered Gaza’s second key city where it intensified attacks, in a bloody new phase of the month-long war.

Israeli forces said the troops entered Khan Younis, and the region witnessed a most intense day of battles since the ground offensive started in early October.

Amid weeks of fighting, the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks climbed to 16,248 people, with over 7,112 children and 4,885 women. Meanwhile, 43,616 others suffered injuries in the attacks.