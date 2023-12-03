Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh and his family killed in Israeli bombing

The occupational forces bomb hundreds of residential area in Gaza as truce ended
GAZA CITY – Israel has intensified airstrikes on houses and buildings in Gaza as the weeklong truce ended, and amid the massive bombing, hundreds of people have been killed including noted Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh and his family.
In a statement, the Palestinian Higher Education Ministry confirmed the death of the Rector of the Gaza Islamic University in the Gaza Strip, Sufyan Tayeh, and his family members.
Professor Tayeh lost his life in an airstrike in the Al-Faluja area in Jabalia, it said, remembering the prominent figure who was classified as top researcher in the world.
The head of Gaza University was a researcher in physics and applied mathematics, and he authored crucial journals in his lifetime.
Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli bombardment on Gaza surpassed the 15,000 mark since the outbreak of the conflict in early October.
Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced "rocket barrages" against multiple Israeli cities and towns including Tel Aviv, and Israel said that two of its soldiers had died in combat, the first since the end of the truce.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.