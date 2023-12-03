PAKvNZ: Pakistan Women make history by defeating New Zealand

In the opening game of a three-game T20I series, the Pakistani women's cricket team made history by defeating their New Zealand counterparts for the first time.
In the inaugural Twenty20 International match held in Dunedin, the Pakistani squad defeated the hosts, New Zealand, by seven wickets. This is the Pakistani women's team's first victory against New Zealand in nine T20I encounters.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the women's side from New Zealand amassed 127 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. In 18.2 overs, the Pakistani team managed to reach the target with three wickets lost.
🚨 FIRST T20I WIN OVER NEW ZEALAND 🏏@aliya_riaz37 and @maroof_bismah's unbroken 39-run stand sees Pakistan claim a memorable victory! 🤩#NZWvPAKW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/4BSoqPKjIR— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2023
Shawaal Zulfiqar opened the innings for Pakistan with a noteworthy 41 runs, and Fatima Sana took three wickets with an 18-run contribution.
Fatima Sana picked as Player of the Match for her outstanding bowling.
🌟 Player of the match 🌟— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2023
In her first T20I since the return from injury, @imfatimasana bowls an outstanding spell of 3-18 💫#NZWvPAKW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/dbKBJDGXFi
The second Twenty20 match will take place on December 5.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
