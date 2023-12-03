PAKvNZ: Pakistan Women make history by defeating New Zealand

In the opening game of a three-game T20I series, the Pakistani women's cricket team made history by defeating their New Zealand counterparts for the first time.

In the inaugural Twenty20 International match held in Dunedin, the Pakistani squad defeated the hosts, New Zealand, by seven wickets. This is the Pakistani women's team's first victory against New Zealand in nine T20I encounters.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the women's side from New Zealand amassed 127 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. In 18.2 overs, the Pakistani team managed to reach the target with three wickets lost.

Shawaal Zulfiqar opened the innings for Pakistan with a noteworthy 41 runs, and Fatima Sana took three wickets with an 18-run contribution.

Shawaal Zulfiqar opened the innings for Pakistan with a noteworthy 41 runs, and Fatima Sana took three wickets with an 18-run contribution.

Fatima Sana picked as Player of the Match for her outstanding bowling.

🌟 Player of the match 🌟



In her first T20I since the return from injury, @imfatimasana bowls an outstanding spell of 3-18 💫#NZWvPAKW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/dbKBJDGXFi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2023

The second Twenty20 match will take place on December 5.