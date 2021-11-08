'Disappointed' Shoaib Akhtar vows to fight lawsuit after receiving recovery notice from PTV
Web Desk
09:57 AM | 8 Nov, 2021
'Disappointed' Shoaib Akhtar vows to fight lawsuit after receiving recovery notice from PTV
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has vowed to fight the lawsuit after state broadcaster sent a legal notice to him as he resigned on-air in the aftermath of a heated exchange with Nauman Niaz.

In the recent development in the PTV Sports controversy, Pakistan Television has sent a legal notice worth Rs100 million to ‘Rawalpindi Express’ after he stepped down during the live transmission of Game On Hai.

Akhtar, 46, after receiving a legal notice for 'breaching his contract', expressed disappointment with the state-owned television.

Taking it to Twitter, the star cricket turned analyst wrote “Utterly Disappointed. After miserably failing to safeguard my respect and repute while I was working for PTV, they have now sent me a recovery notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer Salman Niazi will take this forward according to law.”

PTV reportedly sent the recovery notice to Akhtar for ‘being absent from shows during the T20 World Cup and for resigning from his position without serving a notice period’.

He was served Rs.100 million defamation notice due to the loss incurred by the state-run sports channel, after his appearance on an Indian news television channel in Emirates. Furthermore, PTV also demanded a three-month salary payment from the former fastest bowler for his non-notice period resignation.

The controversy, which garnered international attention, started in a post-match show, after Green Shirts's victory over New Zealand. Show host Dr. Nauman Niaz and Akhtar were involved in a heated debate.

Shoaib Akhtar responds to Nauman Niaz’s ... 02:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani star player Shoaib Akhtar Friday responded to allegations made by Nauman Niaz, who ...

“You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this but if you’re being over smart, you can go… I am saying this on-air,” the host told Akhtar while going for a commercial break.

Recently, former PTV host Nauman Niaz also expressed regret over the controversy saying ‘he can apologize not only once but a million times’ while legendary player Shoaib Akhtar said he had forgiven Nauman for the sake of Pakistan and state institutions.

Last month, the administration of PTV also formed a committee to investigate the matter and ordered to keep the duo off-air until the completion of the inquiry.

'That's hilarious': Shoaib Akhtar responds to PTV ... 02:46 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

The internet has lately been abuzz following a row between former star cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and a TV show ...

More From This Category
‘Spirit of Cricket’: Pakistani team celebrate ...
10:27 AM | 8 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan win big against Scotland, ...
11:33 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
NZvAFG: Netizens troll team India with hilarious ...
06:35 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup – Pakistan opt to bat first ...
01:41 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
New Zealand oust India from T20 World Cup with ...
06:02 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Zoya Nasir reveals she has crush on Junaid Safdar
11:26 AM | 7 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian minister terms Aryan Khan’s arrest ‘kidnapping, ransom’ bid by BJP leaders
03:41 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr