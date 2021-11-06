Shoaib Akhtar responds to Nauman Niaz’s allegations about breach of contract with PTV

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani star player Shoaib Akhtar Friday responded to allegations made by Nauman Niaz, who also offered an unconditional apology to Akhtar for the on-air spat, about the disclosure of a breach of contract with the PTV Sports.

Famed TV anchor during a recent interview with a senior journalist mentioned that state-run broadcaster was being taken ‘for granted’ by the former pacer. Cricketer turned analyst aka Rawalpindi Express had violated his contractual obligations by appearing on other TV channels, Niaz said on the interview published on the video streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Akhter himself cleared the air saying he had been appearing on private news channels for years. “If I am appearing at private news for years, then could that have happened without Niaz's knowledge”, he asked while clarifying that it’s not possible to appear on other channels while PTV officials remain unaware of the happenings.

Responding to the allegation of being absent for a week, he said he excused himself from appearing on PTV Sports as he was suffering from a chest infection while his mother was also ill.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old said, he sought an apology from him the night he misbehaved during live transmission, not now. Nauman has to apologise to the institution of PTV, not me as according to the former fast bowler, the brand of the national TV had been hurt while sponsorships had gone down after the national controversy.

Nauman Niaz apologises for misbehaving with ... 10:23 AM | 5 Nov, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Cricket expert and host Nauman Niaz has apologized to cricketer turned analyst Shoaib Akhtar over his ...

Akhtar even mentioned that he decided not to react to Niaz's outburst owing to his mother saying his mother is too old now and cannot tolerate another controversy involving her son. He also thanked fans for their support and love, saying that he always played from the heart.