Cristiano Ronaldo sends relief plane to Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims

RIYADH – Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently associated with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Club, has sent a plane loaded with relief items to the victims of devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Powerful earthquakes of about 7.8 and 7.6 magnitudes on Feb 6 jolted both neighbouring countries, killing over 50,000 people. International community continues to send aid to the quake-hit countries where deadly seismic activity had made thousands homeless.

Reports said Ronaldo paid for tents, food packages, pillows and blankets, beds, baby food and milk and medical supplies for earthquake victims in the two countries.

Earlier, top football players including Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr auctioned their signed jerseys to participate in the relief aid for the victims, Menafn reported.

"The initiative started when Merih Demiral, a Turkish football player for Italian club Atalanta, reached out to his fellow athletes and asked for signed gear he could put up for bidding to raise funds," it said.