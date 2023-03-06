Pakistan hopeful of signing much-awaited staff-level agreement with IMF this week

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed its confidence in the measures taken by Pakistan to meet the preconditions laid forth for revival of the loan programme stalled since September last.
The positive vibes from the global lender have strengthed the hopes that the debated Staff-Level Agreement between the two sides would be signed this week, unlocking the much-needed $1.1 billion tranche of the loan under the $7billion Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan.
China recently rolled over $1.3 billion loan for the South Asian country that helped it meet a key condition of the IMF about shoring up the foreign exchange reserves.
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose to over $4 billion after the crisis-hit country sealed a $1.3 billion rollover from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
The country of over 220 million, which is a $350 billion economy, is facing a massive economic meltdown, with a balance of payment crisis and depleting forex reserves. It is looking towards the friendly nations to secure funding amid the worsening economic situation.
Earlier, the lender’s resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz told the international media that Pakistan would be required to provide an assurance that its balance of payments deficit was fully financed for the remaining period of the IMF loan programme before the fund releases the loan tranche.
“All IMF programme reviews require firm and credible assurances that there is sufficient financing to ensure that the borrowing member’s balance of payments is fully financed over the remainder of the programme. Pakistan is no exception,” Ruiz said.
Last week, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed the external financing assurance was not one of the prior conditions of the IMF to revive the loan programme. He said that Pakistan needed $5 billion financing to bridge the balance of payments deficit in the fiscal year 2023, adding that the IMF believed the South Asian country would need $7 billion.
Imposition of surcharge on electricity bills was among the measures taken by the Pakistani authorities to tackle the circular debt in the power sector.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.