Work visa corruption: Authorities arrest two Saudi officials involved in SR45m scam

DHAKA - In a high-profile security operation, two Saudis who worked at the Saudi embassy in Bangladesh were arrested over charges of corruption.
As many as 13 people were rounded up in the operation carried out jointly by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and the Ministry of Interior over the weekend. The arrested individuals included two security men, eight expatriates and a foreign investor.
The Saudis - who earlier worked as diplomats - were identified as Abdullah Falah Al-Shammari who is head of the consular section at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka, and Khaled Nasser Al-Qahtani, who works as deputy head of the consular section at the embassy.
Those who were arrested have been accused of intentionally colluding with foreigners to receive an amount of SR45 million in exchange for completing the issuance of work visas in the Kingdom.
Amongst the ones who were nabbed, two employees of the Ministry of Interior are accused of forcing an expatriate to sign a financial commitment, amounting to SR23 million, in favor of a foreign investor.
The arrested Bangladeshis include Muhammad Nasir Al-Din Nour, owner of a recruitment office in his hometown; Al-Amin Khan Shahidullah Khan, holder of a visit visa; Zaid U Sayed Mufi and Abul Kalam Muhammad Rafiq Al-Islam, Saudi gazette reported. The arrested individuals admitted that they were involved in the activity of visa trade in connivance with the employees of the Saudi embassy in Bangladesh.
What confirms corruption is the fact that during a raid on their residences, an amount of SR21,80,000 was found in cash, handicrafts, gold bars, and luxury vehicles, which turned out to be the proceeds from selling work visas in the Kingdom.
The anti-corruption watchdog of the Kingdom has been working on collecting evidence and vows to impose punishment on the ones involved in the corrupt practices.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.