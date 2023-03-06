Here's how you can visit Manila for as low as Dh27 – Hurry up before offer ends!

DUBAI - A flight to Manila can now be booked for as low as Dh27 as Philippines airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) is celebrating its 27th anniversary this year.

With the launch of another round of seat sales, Filipinos and UAE residents can book their flights to Manila for as low as Dh27 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges from March 6 until March 10.

The travel period covers duration from April 1 to September 30, 2023 and with two daily flights, travellers can plan their Philippine trip ahead of time.

The promotion is part of CEB's month-long series of promos and seat sales as gratitude to its loyal customers over the past 27 years, Khaleej Times reported.

With the exciting offer, travellers can visit historic walled city of Intramuros in Manila and can also visit Cebu to explore the history of ancient Philippines. The thrill seekers can also head to Cagayan De Oro, and enjoy the sights and scenes of Iloilo, Bacolod, and Bohol with direct flights from Manila via Cebu Pacific.

For availing the offer, Travel Funds as well as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets can be used.

The airline is gearing up to restore 100 per cent of its pre-Covid network and capacity during the current month. Philippines boasts rich culture and is home to over 110 million population. The country attracts tourists from across the globe but South Koreans surpasses other nations when it comes to sending maximum number of globetrotters. In total 2,653,858 tourist visited the country last year.

If you are also planning to land in the country, keep in mind that the first half of the year, from January to May, is the best time to visit while November to February is cool; March to May is hot and dry.