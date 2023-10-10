Two American countries impose visa requirements for travel: Details inside

LIMON - In a move driven by security considerations, Costa Rica and Honduras have reciprocally introduced visa requirements for travelers from each other's country.

Costa Rica initially announced the measure, but later postponed it; however, now Costa Rican Security Minister Mario Zamora has confirmed the decision, emphasizing its timeliness and citing security as the primary driver.

Zamora claimed that technical criteria were taken into account for the decision, alleging that there were cases of Hondurans linked to crimes in Limón.

After the decision which would go into effect from Tuesday, the consular visa must be personally secured by the travelers before the Costa Rican consular agents in their country of origin.

O the other hand, Costa Rica's foreign minister conveyed to his Honduran counterpart that the visa requirement was imposed in response to "an increase in criminal groups" in Limon, a coastal town, along with "the arrival of Honduran hitmen," according to Honduras Foreign Minister Enrique Reina.

Shortly after Costa Rica initiated the measure, Honduras followed suit, citing reciprocity as the basis for its decision.

The Foreign Minister of Honduras, Enrique Reina, regretted that attempts were made to get Costa Rica to change its decision, but they were futile.

“Although there was an attempt to have this measure annulled through various means, we do not see any sense in it, we do not see that it helps the integration process in any way and I do not believe that it is fair that this visa be applied to our compatriots (then) in sense of full reciprocity, we will be applying the same starting tomorrow (October 10),” he elaborated.

The official figures regarding the travel between the two countries suggest that 25,900 Hondurans entered Costa Rica this year. However, the majority does not remain in the country, with only 353 Hondurans seeking asylum last year.

Costa Rica's migration institute has also clarified that the visa would not be obligatory for Hondurans in transit, ensuring flexibility for those passing through.