Search

Immigration

Two American countries impose visa requirements for travel: Details inside

Web Desk
07:13 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Two American countries impose visa requirements for travel: Details inside

LIMON - In a move driven by security considerations, Costa Rica and Honduras have reciprocally introduced visa requirements for travelers from each other's country.

Costa Rica initially announced the measure, but later postponed it; however, now Costa Rican Security Minister Mario Zamora has confirmed the decision, emphasizing its timeliness and citing security as the primary driver.

Zamora claimed that technical criteria were taken into account for the decision, alleging that there were cases of Hondurans linked to crimes in Limón.

After the decision which would go into effect from Tuesday, the consular visa must be personally secured by the travelers before the Costa Rican consular agents in their country of origin.

O the other hand, Costa Rica's foreign minister conveyed to his Honduran counterpart that the visa requirement was imposed in response to "an increase in criminal groups" in Limon, a coastal town, along with "the arrival of Honduran hitmen," according to Honduras Foreign Minister Enrique Reina.

Shortly after Costa Rica initiated the measure, Honduras followed suit, citing reciprocity as the basis for its decision.

The Foreign Minister of Honduras, Enrique Reina, regretted that attempts were made to get Costa Rica to change its decision, but they were futile. 

“Although there was an attempt to have this measure annulled through various means, we do not see any sense in it, we do not see that it helps the integration process in any way and I do not believe that it is fair that this visa be applied to our compatriots (then) in sense of full reciprocity, we will be applying the same starting tomorrow (October 10),” he elaborated.

The official figures regarding the travel between the two countries suggest that 25,900 Hondurans entered Costa Rica this year. However, the majority does not remain in the country, with only 353 Hondurans seeking asylum last year.

Costa Rica's migration institute has also clarified that the visa would not be obligatory for Hondurans in transit, ensuring flexibility for those passing through.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:57 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

UK updates travel advisory for Turkey-goers: Details inside

08:44 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Chinese tourists allowed visa-free entry to this Muslim country: ...

06:47 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Air travel comes to a halt as these carriers suspend flight ...

12:13 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Visa-free entry to 50 countries: This Muslim country offers diverse ...

06:28 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Qatar allows another Asian country visa-free entry: Details inside

04:52 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Pack your bags, this African country is offering visa-free entry for ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:13 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Two American countries impose visa requirements for travel: Details inside

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 10, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: