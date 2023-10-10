Search

Immigration

Afghanistan forms commission as Pakistan's deadline to deport illegal immigrants nears

Web Desk
07:53 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Afghanistan forms commission as Pakistan's deadline to deport illegal immigrants nears
Source: File Photo

QUETTA - In response to Pakistan's recent ultimatum for all illegal immigrants to leave the country, the Afghan province of Kandahar has established a commission to facilitate the return of Afghan nationals.

The decision comes as Pakistan announced to deport all illegal immigrants by November 1st; the country houses over 1.73 million Afghans though not all of them are residing in the country illegally.

Though the Taliban government in Kabul initially criticized Islamabad's expulsion threat, Kandahar's governor spokesperson, Molvi Muhammad Azam, revealed plans for camps at key border crossings.

In this regard, spokesperson for the Kandahar governor, Molvi Muhammad Azam confirmed that officials had visited the Spin Boldak and Torkham border crossings between the two countries to review arrangements for Afghans planning to return though the Kabul central government has not confirmed setting up the commission. 

“We have been planning to establish camps for Afghan returnees at Spin Boldak and Torkham borders,” Azam was quoted as saying by Arab news.

As far as the arrangements on Pakistan's side are concerned, Quetta Deputy Commissioner Saad Bin Asad said the city's administration had deported 200 Afghan citizens through the Chaman border in the last week. 

“After the given deadline [Nov.1] to Afghan citizens, we will take strict action against all illegal residents in Quetta," Asad said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Balochistan's Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki chaired a meeting to review actions against illegal immigrants and announced setting up a monitoring committee comprising Chaman's deputy commissioner and members of law enforcement agencies to oversee the repatriation of Afghans through the Chaman border.

The Balochistan government has also suggested Kabul to establish a sub-consulate in Chaman to facilitate the visa process for Pakistanis traveling to Afghanistan.

Pakistan's crackdown against illegal immigrants comes on the heels of rising terror attacks in the country which have wreaked havoc in recent months.

Pakistan has reiterated that the crackdown against illegal immigrants is not to target any specific nationality but a broad bassed initiative.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed earlier that the government has decided to force out all foreign nationals, including Afghans, illegally residing in the country. 

All those living unlawfully in the country will have to leave Pakistan till November 1, the minister said during a press conference held after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired a meeting of the apex committee also attended by the top military officials. 

“There is no doubt that Pakistan is facing attacks from Afghanistan,” the interior minister said. 

He said all the state law enforcement agencies will be mobilized to take an action against the illegal foreign nationals.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Hajj without Mehram: Pakistan unveils Hajj policy for 2024

08:27 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Passport issuance faces glitch in Pakistan: Here's latest update

07:20 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Single Document Regime: Here's how Pakistan is changing visa rules ...

04:35 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Pakistan sets deadline to deport Illegal immigrants, confirms ...

04:21 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

After Pakistan, Saudi Arabia directs PIA to improve performance

06:58 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

SalamAir's inaugural flight from Muscat lands in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

07:53 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Afghanistan forms commission as Pakistan's deadline to deport illegal immigrants nears

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 10, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: