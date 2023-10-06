Hajj without Mehram: Pakistan unveils Hajj policy for 2024

ISLAMABAD – In a pleasantly surprising move, the authorities in Pakistan have confirmed that under next year's Hajj policy, women would be able to perform Hajj without a male guardian (Mehram).
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony confirmed the development on Friday, adding that the Hajj policy 2024 would be announced in the next two weeks.
The ministry elaborated that the federal cabinet will approve the Hajj policy within 10 days after which the ministry would discuss the collection of applications for next year's Hajj, ARY News reported.
A few days earlier, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed had also confirmed that the Road to Makkah project would also include Karachi for next year's Hajj which means that the pilgrims would be able to clear the immigration facilities in Pakistan without waiting in queues in the holy land.
Pakistan has introduced multiple changes to the Hajj process this year including the introduction of short-term hajj which would last for 18-20 days.
Normally, the package, which is offered to pilgrims, is 35 to 50 days long and it includes accommodation, transportation, and foot.
The announcement for the short-term Hajj comes as the rupee devaluation increased the Hajj cost this year. It was primarily the reason the applications received for Hajj 2023 were below the quota allocated by Saudi Arabia.
It bears mentioning that the former religious affairs minister, Talha Mehmood had said that the country would collect the fee for Hajj for 2024 in US Dollars though no confirmation is available for the said announcement as of now.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
