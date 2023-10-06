Search

ImmigrationPakistanTop News

Hajj without Mehram: Pakistan unveils Hajj policy for 2024

Web Desk
07:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2023
Hajj without Mehram: Pakistan unveils Hajj policy for 2024

ISLAMABAD – In a pleasantly surprising move, the authorities in Pakistan have confirmed that under next year's Hajj policy, women would be able to perform Hajj without a male guardian (Mehram).

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony confirmed the development on Friday, adding that the Hajj policy 2024 would be announced in the next two weeks.

The ministry elaborated that the federal cabinet will approve the Hajj policy within 10 days after which the ministry would discuss the collection of applications for next year's Hajj, ARY News reported.

A few days earlier, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed had also confirmed that the Road to Makkah project would also include Karachi for next year's Hajj which means that the pilgrims would be able to clear the immigration facilities in Pakistan without waiting in queues in the holy land.

Pakistan has introduced multiple changes to the Hajj process this year including the introduction of short-term hajj which would last for 18-20 days.

Normally, the package, which is offered to pilgrims, is 35 to 50 days long and it includes accommodation, transportation, and foot. 

The announcement for the short-term Hajj comes as the rupee devaluation increased the Hajj cost this year. It was primarily the reason the applications received for Hajj 2023 were below the quota allocated by Saudi Arabia.  

It bears mentioning that the former religious affairs minister, Talha Mehmood had said that the country would collect the fee for Hajj for 2024 in US Dollars though no confirmation is available for the said announcement as of now.

Hajj: A Step-by-Step Guide

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Afghan nationals start leaving Pakistan after ultimatum

10:00 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

EU Parliament extends Pakistan's GSP+ status for four years

12:06 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287 runs target for Netherlands

10:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Pakistan launches Emergencies Operation Centre to deal with natural ...

04:38 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Over 30 companies get licenses for manufacturing electric motorbikes ...

03:33 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Are bank deposits above Rs500,000 unsafe in Pakistan?

Advertisement

Latest

07:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Hajj without Mehram: Pakistan unveils Hajj policy for 2024

Horoscope

08:39 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 6, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.

The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.

Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.

Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.

Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Oct-2023/pakistani-rupee-further-strengthens-by-rs1-18-against-us-dollar-in-interbank

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 6, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 6 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: