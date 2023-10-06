Search

Dollar drops below Rs283 as crackdown on currency smuggling yields results

08:20 PM | 6 Oct, 2023
Dollar drops below Rs283 as crackdown on currency smuggling yields results
KARACHI – A crackdown launched by the government on smuggling of currency coincided with effective administrative measures paved way for recovery of rupee against the US dollar. 

During today’s session, the greenback dropped below Rs283-mark against the local currency. Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the dollar depreciated by 94 paisas to close at Rs282.68 against rupee in the interbank market. 

In the open market, the rupee appreciated by Rs2.50 as the dollar closed at Rs281.50 on Friday, the last day of the business week. 

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Secretary General Zafar Paracha the government has imposed ban on export of 222 suspicious items under the Afghan Transit Trade, adding that the payments for these items were made through hundi/hawala. 

He said the open market had witnessed an increase in dollar supply due to ban on these items. He said the measures being taken by the government to stop currency smuggling through airports have also brought positive results as greenback continued to lose ground against rupee. 

Paracha said the crackdown has forced the currency hoarders to sell the dollars in market, causing rupee appreciation in both interbank and open markets. 

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.

The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.

Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.

Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.

Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.

