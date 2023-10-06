Dollar drops below Rs283 as crackdown on currency smuggling yields results

KARACHI – A crackdown launched by the government on smuggling of currency coincided with effective administrative measures paved way for recovery of rupee against the US dollar.
During today’s session, the greenback dropped below Rs283-mark against the local currency. Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the dollar depreciated by 94 paisas to close at Rs282.68 against rupee in the interbank market.
In the open market, the rupee appreciated by Rs2.50 as the dollar closed at Rs281.50 on Friday, the last day of the business week.
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Secretary General Zafar Paracha the government has imposed ban on export of 222 suspicious items under the Afghan Transit Trade, adding that the payments for these items were made through hundi/hawala.
He said the open market had witnessed an increase in dollar supply due to ban on these items. He said the measures being taken by the government to stop currency smuggling through airports have also brought positive results as greenback continued to lose ground against rupee.
Paracha said the crackdown has forced the currency hoarders to sell the dollars in market, causing rupee appreciation in both interbank and open markets.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
