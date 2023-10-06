NEPRA once again increases power tariff for Karachi residents

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased the power tariff for consumers of K-Electric.

A Rs1.49 to Rs4.45 per unit increase has been made in power tariff by NEPRA for K-Electric consumers for two months (October-November) in the name of quarterly adjustment.

Earlier on Thursday, NEPRA announced that the price of electricity will rise by Rs 1.71 per unit due to a Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of October 2023.

All consumer groups are expected to be affected by this increase in power prices. On consumer bills, the approved tariff increase will be displayed separately.

Separately on October 3, NEPRA approved an increase in the electricity rate of Rs 3.28 per unit due to the FCA (Fuel Charges Adjustment) from October 2023 to March 2024.

The tariff increase will reflect in the bills for October 2023 and show separately on consumers' bills.