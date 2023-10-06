NEPRA once again increases power tariff for Karachi residents

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased the power tariff for consumers of K-Electric.
A Rs1.49 to Rs4.45 per unit increase has been made in power tariff by NEPRA for K-Electric consumers for two months (October-November) in the name of quarterly adjustment.
Earlier on Thursday, NEPRA announced that the price of electricity will rise by Rs 1.71 per unit due to a Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of October 2023.
All consumer groups are expected to be affected by this increase in power prices. On consumer bills, the approved tariff increase will be displayed separately.
Separately on October 3, NEPRA approved an increase in the electricity rate of Rs 3.28 per unit due to the FCA (Fuel Charges Adjustment) from October 2023 to March 2024.
The tariff increase will reflect in the bills for October 2023 and show separately on consumers' bills.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trajectory and saw a massive jump on Friday in the domestic market despite a decrease in the prices in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,400 to close at Rs190,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,837 to settle at Rs163,237, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $3 to settle at $1,811 per ounce.
