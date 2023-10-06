FIFA World Cup 2030 to be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2030 will be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal. This was Morocco's sixth attempt to win the prized hosting rights.

The decision, which was made one month after a catastrophic earthquake in Morocco, is anticipated to uplift the nation's morale.

Surprisingly, FIFA revealed that matches for the commemoration of the World Cup's start in Uruguay in 1930 will be held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

The decision to team up with Spain and Portugal emphasises the rising trend of collaborative hosting in international sports and the togetherness that can be found among countries who share a passion for football.

Morocco had previously made unsuccessful attempts to win the rights to host the World Cup in 1994, 1998, and 2006.