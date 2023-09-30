PFF appoints Stephen Constantine as head coach of national football team

Prior to Pakistan's match against Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced on Saturday that Stephen Constantine will take over as the team's head coach.

The decision was made after PFF opted to fire the team's former manager, Shehzad Anwar, due to the team's subpar recent performances.

In a press statement, the Pakistan Football Federation announced the appointment of Stephen Constantine as the new men's national team head coach in order to provide Pakistan the greatest opportunity to defeat Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

It further addded, ''Stephen has agreed to join PFF with a singular focus for now - to win qualifiers against Cambodia.''

The Pakistan Football Federation, in order to provide Pakistan with the best chance of winning the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, is proud to present to you our new Men's National Team Head Coach: Stephen Constantine.

The away and home-based leg between Pakistan and Cambodia will be played on the 12th and 17th of October in Cambodia and Pakistan, respectively.

Constantine is a seasoned coach in Asia. Prior to assuming charge of the Indian football team, he spent two years as the head coach of the Nepal national team after beginning his managing career.

During his second spell with the Blues, the 60-year-old guided India to silver medals at the 2003 Afro-Asian Games and the 2016 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. India also won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 under his direction, and as a result, he was voted the nation's Coach of the Year.

He has a long history of managing successful clubs, including Millwall and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League (PL).