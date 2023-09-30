Search

Sports

PFF appoints Stephen Constantine as head coach of national football team

Web Desk
08:45 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
PFF appoints Stephen Constantine as head coach of national football team
Source: Twitter

Prior to Pakistan's match against Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced on Saturday that Stephen Constantine will take over as the team's head coach.

The decision was made after PFF opted to fire the team's former manager, Shehzad Anwar, due to the team's subpar recent performances.

In a press statement, the Pakistan Football Federation announced the appointment of Stephen Constantine as the new men's national team head coach in order to provide Pakistan the greatest opportunity to defeat Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

It further addded, ''Stephen has agreed to join PFF with a singular focus for now - to win qualifiers against Cambodia.''

The away and home-based leg between Pakistan and Cambodia will be played on the 12th and 17th of October in Cambodia and Pakistan, respectively.

Constantine is a seasoned coach in Asia. Prior to assuming charge of the Indian football team, he spent two years as the head coach of the Nepal national team after beginning his managing career.

During his second spell with the Blues, the 60-year-old guided India to silver medals at the 2003 Afro-Asian Games and the 2016 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. India also won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 under his direction, and as a result, he was voted the nation's Coach of the Year.

He has a long history of managing successful clubs, including Millwall and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League (PL).

PFF expands Technical Department with Shadab Iftikhar's appointment

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Asian Games 2023: First medal for Pakistan confirmed as squash team ...

09:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after ...

08:45 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

India 'finally' issues visas to Pakistan cricket team for ICC World ...

10:56 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 inaugurated

04:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi attire, wields sword in national day’s ...

03:15 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

NC member Shahid Khokhar lauds Pak team's performance in SAFF U16 ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:04 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

PML-N senator tells Islamabad Police Imran Khan's lawyer beat him up on live show

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 30 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: