PML-N senator tells Islamabad Police Imran Khan's lawyer beat him up on live show

A day after he claimed 'victory' in the fist fight against Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on a live TV show, PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan told Islamabad Police that Marwat assaulted him and he suffered injuries on his face as a result.
The fist fight, captured in a viral video clip widely shared on social media, occurred as the two guests, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat, engaged in a heated argument during the show. The dispute escalated quickly, resulting in Marwat physically assaulting Senator Afnan.
According to the spokesperson for Islamabad Capital Police, a case has been registered against Marwat under sections 506 and 352 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Abpara Police Station on Senator Afnan's application.
In his application to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad, Senator Afnan alleged that Marwat assaulted him and slapped him three times. The senator claimed that he had to seek medical treatment for injuries to his face and head as he fell unconscious during the fight.
سینیٹر افنان اللہ خان کی درخواست پر تھانہ آبپارہ میں دفعہ 506 ، 352 کے تحت مقدمہ درج۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 30, 2023
سینیٹر افنان اللہ نے شیر افضل مروت کے خلاف اندراج مقدمہ کے لئے درخواست دی تھی۔#ICTP #Islamabad
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
