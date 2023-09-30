Search

PML-N senator tells Islamabad Police Imran Khan's lawyer beat him up on live show

09:04 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
Senator Afnan Ullah Khan
Source: Social media

A day after he claimed 'victory' in the fist fight against Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on a live TV show, PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan told Islamabad Police that Marwat assaulted him and he suffered injuries on his face as a result. 

The fist fight, captured in a viral video clip widely shared on social media, occurred as the two guests, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat, engaged in a heated argument during the show. The dispute escalated quickly, resulting in Marwat physically assaulting Senator Afnan.

According to the spokesperson for Islamabad Capital Police, a case has been registered against Marwat under sections 506 and 352 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Abpara Police Station on Senator Afnan's application.

In his application to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad, Senator Afnan alleged that Marwat assaulted him and slapped him three times. The senator claimed that he had to seek medical treatment for injuries to his face and head as he fell unconscious during the fight.

