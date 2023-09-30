Search

Hilarious interview of Razia's cast goes viral

09:46 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
Hilarious interview of Razia's cast goes viral
In the realm of Pakistani television, Mahira Khan has always been a name synonymous with unparalleled talent, timeless grace, and boundless versatility.

Her triumphant return to the small screen in Express Entertainment's 'Razia' has not only marked a significant moment but has also added a touch of brilliance to the world of entertainment.

'Razia' distinguished itself from the very outset, teasing viewers with sneak peeks and trailers that promised an extraordinary storyline and a tonality that defied the ordinary. With the debut of its first episode, it became abundantly clear that this was no ordinary drama series; it was a captivating narrative poised to break new ground.

In a recent interview at Mashion, Khan and the cast of 'Razia' shared some delightful moments that revealed their playful side. From sending quirky selfies to their significant others to tackling tongue twisters with finesse, they even brought some scenes to life and engaged in a spirited game of truth or dare.

09:46 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Hilarious interview of Razia's cast goes viral

