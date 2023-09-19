Search

LifestyleVideos

Breaking the mold: Mahira Khan talks about riveting TV comeback in 'Razia' and much more

Web Desk
07:43 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Breaking the mold: Mahira Khan talks about riveting TV comeback in 'Razia' and much more
Source: Youtube

In the realm of Pakistani television, Mahira Khan has always been a name synonymous with talent, grace, and versatility. Her return to the small screen in Express Entertainment's 'Razia' has been nothing short of glorious, marking a significant moment in the world of entertainment.

From the very beginning, 'Razia' set itself apart from the usual TV fare. Even before the show's premiere, sneak peeks and teasers hinted at a storyline and tonality that promised something exceptional. As the first episode graced our screens, it became abundantly clear that this was not going to be just another run-of-the-mill drama.

One aspect that has piqued the curiosity of viewers and generated considerable buzz on the internet is the choice of the show's name, 'Razia.' In an exclusive interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the creative team behind the drama shed light on this decision and its significance. 

The writer, Mohsin Ali, revealed that they deliberately departed from the stereotypical portrayal of Razia as a damsel in distress from the famous saying "Razia gundon mein phas gayi". Instead, they aimed to empower and redefine the character, moving beyond clichés and showcasing a more multifaceted Razia.

Mahira Khan, who plays the character Razia, also shared insights into her role and the complexities it entails. She emphasized that the dialogues were meticulously crafted to make a lasting impact on the audience. Each line was carefully considered, reflecting the depth of the character and the overarching themes of the show. 

When asked about how they'd define baghawat (rebellion), Momal and Mahira opened up about their enthralling odyssey in the realm of acting. They both expressed a profound connection with the character 'Razia' and engaged in a meaningful dialogue about the act of rebelling against societal expectations, particularly as women pursuing their aspirations. Additionally, Ali shared his own journey of rebellion, recounting how he defied family expectations by choosing to study theatre rather than following in the footsteps of his older brothers, who pursued engineering.

Furthermore, the Superstar diva also hinted at future episodes having even more powerful and, in some instances, controversial dialogues. This suggests that the show will continue to challenge stereotypes and push boundaries, offering viewers a fresh and thought-provoking perspective on the character and the narrative.

At the end of the interview, they had a very fun session of the whisper challenge. In this delightful game, one of the stars donned headphones, with music blaring, and attempted to decipher sentences by reading the other person's lips.

“I said yes in a heartbeat:” Mahira Khan expresses excitement over upcoming series 'Razia'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz rekindle the Noori-Bhola magic on "Mazaaq ...

08:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

'Everything is sorted now,' Robina Khan and Bryan William put an end ...

11:14 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Inside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha's colorful Mehndi ceremony (See ...

10:05 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's funny take on parenthood leaves ...

07:43 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Mansha Pasha speaks candidly about her husband's kidnapping and more

04:11 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Indian actress Zareen Khan faces arrest in ‘cheating’ case

Advertisement

Latest

09:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz rekindle the Noori-Bhola magic on "Mazaaq Raat"

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296 299.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.45 797.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 770.79 778.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 330.78 333.28
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 19, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 19 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: