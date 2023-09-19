Breaking the mold: Mahira Khan talks about riveting TV comeback in 'Razia' and much more

In the realm of Pakistani television, Mahira Khan has always been a name synonymous with talent, grace, and versatility. Her return to the small screen in Express Entertainment's 'Razia' has been nothing short of glorious, marking a significant moment in the world of entertainment.
From the very beginning, 'Razia' set itself apart from the usual TV fare. Even before the show's premiere, sneak peeks and teasers hinted at a storyline and tonality that promised something exceptional. As the first episode graced our screens, it became abundantly clear that this was not going to be just another run-of-the-mill drama.
One aspect that has piqued the curiosity of viewers and generated considerable buzz on the internet is the choice of the show's name, 'Razia.' In an exclusive interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the creative team behind the drama shed light on this decision and its significance.
The writer, Mohsin Ali, revealed that they deliberately departed from the stereotypical portrayal of Razia as a damsel in distress from the famous saying "Razia gundon mein phas gayi". Instead, they aimed to empower and redefine the character, moving beyond clichés and showcasing a more multifaceted Razia.
Mahira Khan, who plays the character Razia, also shared insights into her role and the complexities it entails. She emphasized that the dialogues were meticulously crafted to make a lasting impact on the audience. Each line was carefully considered, reflecting the depth of the character and the overarching themes of the show.
When asked about how they'd define baghawat (rebellion), Momal and Mahira opened up about their enthralling odyssey in the realm of acting. They both expressed a profound connection with the character 'Razia' and engaged in a meaningful dialogue about the act of rebelling against societal expectations, particularly as women pursuing their aspirations. Additionally, Ali shared his own journey of rebellion, recounting how he defied family expectations by choosing to study theatre rather than following in the footsteps of his older brothers, who pursued engineering.
Furthermore, the Superstar diva also hinted at future episodes having even more powerful and, in some instances, controversial dialogues. This suggests that the show will continue to challenge stereotypes and push boundaries, offering viewers a fresh and thought-provoking perspective on the character and the narrative.
At the end of the interview, they had a very fun session of the whisper challenge. In this delightful game, one of the stars donned headphones, with music blaring, and attempted to decipher sentences by reading the other person's lips.
