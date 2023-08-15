“I said yes in a heartbeat:” Mahira Khan expresses excitement over upcoming series 'Razia'

Lollywood superstar, Mahira Khan is set to grace small screens again with Express Entertainment's Upcoming Venture, Razia. After her last television appearance in the 2021 series Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Khan unveiled a sneak peek of her upcoming role through an Instagram post.

In her heartfelt caption, Khan expressed her swift approval upon hearing the captivating story, emphasizing her gratitude for being a part of this narrative.

"Kyun ke problem gosht nahi… problem, bhook hai’ Bismillah. When I heard the story, I said yes in a heartbeat. Grateful to be part of this story… no less the narrator of it. Soon you will be welcomed to the world of Razia. May all our good intentions and hard work pay off. Ameen." captioned the Superstar actress.

The acclaimed actress, draped in a niqab, delivered a commanding monologue amidst a bustling setting, drawing curious gazes from onlookers.

As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting their journey into the world of Razia, wishing for the collective efforts to bear fruit. The comment section was brimming with anticipation.

The stellar cast features Mohib Mirza and Momal Sheikh in leading roles, with Mirza — who recently starred in the 2021 horror series Neeli Zinda Hai — emphasizing the importance of this upcoming tale.

The project, shrouded in intrigue, began its filming journey in June. While finer details concerning the ensemble, release dates, and creative team remain undisclosed, the captivating glimpse suggests Khan's portrayal of a spirited Punjabi woman, eliciting palpable excitement among her fervent admirers.

On the work front, she recently made records with Bilal Lashari's blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.