“I said yes in a heartbeat:” Mahira Khan expresses excitement over upcoming series 'Razia'

Lollywood superstar, Mahira Khan is set to grace small screens again with Express Entertainment's Upcoming Venture, Razia. After her last television appearance in the 2021 series Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Khan unveiled a sneak peek of her upcoming role through an Instagram post.
In her heartfelt caption, Khan expressed her swift approval upon hearing the captivating story, emphasizing her gratitude for being a part of this narrative.
"Kyun ke problem gosht nahi… problem, bhook hai’ Bismillah. When I heard the story, I said yes in a heartbeat. Grateful to be part of this story… no less the narrator of it. Soon you will be welcomed to the world of Razia. May all our good intentions and hard work pay off. Ameen." captioned the Superstar actress.
The acclaimed actress, draped in a niqab, delivered a commanding monologue amidst a bustling setting, drawing curious gazes from onlookers.
As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting their journey into the world of Razia, wishing for the collective efforts to bear fruit. The comment section was brimming with anticipation.
The stellar cast features Mohib Mirza and Momal Sheikh in leading roles, with Mirza — who recently starred in the 2021 horror series Neeli Zinda Hai — emphasizing the importance of this upcoming tale.
The project, shrouded in intrigue, began its filming journey in June. While finer details concerning the ensemble, release dates, and creative team remain undisclosed, the captivating glimpse suggests Khan's portrayal of a spirited Punjabi woman, eliciting palpable excitement among her fervent admirers.
On the work front, she recently made records with Bilal Lashari's blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
