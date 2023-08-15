LPG price increases by Rs10 per kg in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs10 per kilogramme, announced the LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokar on Tuesday.

After the latest hike, the per kg price of LPG has surged Rs 220. Khokhar explained that the increase was made in line with the upward trend in the international market where LPG price went up by $92 to $556 per metric ton.

The price domestic cylinder and commercial cylinder increased by Rs 120 and Rs 450, with new prices stand at Rs2,615 and Rs10,030, respectively.

However, the LPG is being sold at Rs 255 per kg in northern areas.

It should be noted that the government is expected to hike the prices of petroleum products today as well.