Arooj Aftab secures Pride of Pakistan Award on 77th Independence Day

Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, whose talent knows no bounds, has been conferred upon with another prestigious award.
The two-time Grammy nominee who scored her first Grammy by winning a prestigious trophy for her song Mohabbat — in the Best Global Performance category — and also became the first Pakistani artist to be featured on Times Square Billboard as Spotify’s Ambassador for 'EQUAL Pakistan,' was recently honored with the Pride of Performance award.
Aftab secured the award on the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan in a ceremony held in Washington D.C. by Pakistan's President, Dr. Arif Alvi.
The President distributed 253 awards to recognize Pakistani and foreign nationals for their contributions to multiple fields.
Among the 253 members, Aftab was honoured with the highest literary award for displaying excellence in the field of art and music — a feat she celebrated on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
According to The Truth International, Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan – who actually awarded her the prize – lauded Aftab’s for bridging the gap through her art.
Speaking of music, Khan emphasized, “Pakistanis love music. There are no restrictions on music.”
The 37-year-old singer spoke with Vogue India about her second album, stating, “I feel like I was able to combine my various backgrounds – and I don’t mean to say ‘Oh, it’s a fusion of Western and South Asian Music’ because that’s not what it is. It’s on a different level. And you see that with how this particular album and its sound have resonated, in a much way, with more mainstream American audiences. It sits somewhere right in the middle of everybody’s ears. And that is good.”
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.