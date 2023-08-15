Arooj Aftab secures Pride of Pakistan Award on 77th Independence Day

Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, whose talent knows no bounds, has been conferred upon with another prestigious award.

The two-time Grammy nominee who scored her first Grammy by winning a prestigious trophy for her song Mohabbat — in the Best Global Performance category — and also became the first Pakistani artist to be featured on Times Square Billboard as Spotify’s Ambassador for 'EQUAL Pakistan,' was recently honored with the Pride of Performance award.

Aftab secured the award on the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan in a ceremony held in Washington D.C. by Pakistan's President, Dr. Arif Alvi.

The President distributed 253 awards to recognize Pakistani and foreign nationals for their contributions to multiple fields.

Among the 253 members, Aftab was honoured with the highest literary award for displaying excellence in the field of art and music — a feat she celebrated on Instagram.

According to The Truth International, Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan – who actually awarded her the prize – lauded Aftab’s for bridging the gap through her art.

Speaking of music, Khan emphasized, “Pakistanis love music. There are no restrictions on music.”

The 37-year-old singer spoke with Vogue India about her second album, stating, “I feel like I was able to combine my various backgrounds – and I don’t mean to say ‘Oh, it’s a fusion of Western and South Asian Music’ because that’s not what it is. It’s on a different level. And you see that with how this particular album and its sound have resonated, in a much way, with more mainstream American audiences. It sits somewhere right in the middle of everybody’s ears. And that is good.”