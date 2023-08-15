Lahore police mistreatment 'claims life' of teen suspect's father

LAHORE – The alleged mistreatment meted out by Lahore police to the family of a 14-year-old boy, who was implicated in May 9 violence, has resulted in death of the teenager's father.
Lahore Bar Association President Rana Intezar, who has been representing Arslan Naseem in the case, has narrated the ordeal faced by his family, in a video statement now circulating on social media.
He said that Naseem is the only brother of five sisters and his family took him to Ghalib Market Police Station as they wanted the police to admonish him for his disobedient behaviour.
The police showed “efficiency” and booked him in the cases related to May 9 violence, which occurred following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the lawyer said.
He alleged that police officials sexually harassed the sisters of the 14-year-old boy during this episode.
The lawyer said an anti-terrorism court granted the teenager bail on August 9 after one month and 20 days of detention, adding that police raided his house the same day when his parents implored the officials to spare their son.
Intezar said that police went back at that time and later raided the house on August 10 morning for the second time and threatened the family. It was the third raid when things turned ugly. Police officials damaged their one-marla house, he said, adding that the mother of the teenager told them that her husband was a cardiac patient.
family of Arslan Naseem, a 14-year-old boy, shared the truth about police brutality and the case details through his family's lawyer Rana Intezar, President Lahore Bar Association. #JusticeforArsalan pic.twitter.com/q8EmVYBGsL— Rana Intezar (@RanaIntezaradv) August 15, 2023
Following the third raid, the mental stress led to cardiac arrest and death of the teenager's father. He claimed that the family was now in hiding due to the police barbarity and they could not even attend their father's funeral.
Saying there was no need to conduct raids when the boy had gotten bail from the court, the lawyer urged the high ups to take action against the incident and serve justice to the victim family.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
