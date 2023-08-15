Lahore police mistreatment 'claims life' of teen suspect's father

LAHORE – The alleged mistreatment meted out by Lahore police to the family of a 14-year-old boy, who was implicated in May 9 violence, has resulted in death of the teenager's father.

Lahore Bar Association President Rana Intezar, who has been representing Arslan Naseem in the case, has narrated the ordeal faced by his family, in a video statement now circulating on social media.

He said that Naseem is the only brother of five sisters and his family took him to Ghalib Market Police Station as they wanted the police to admonish him for his disobedient behaviour.

The police showed “efficiency” and booked him in the cases related to May 9 violence, which occurred following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the lawyer said.

He alleged that police officials sexually harassed the sisters of the 14-year-old boy during this episode.

The lawyer said an anti-terrorism court granted the teenager bail on August 9 after one month and 20 days of detention, adding that police raided his house the same day when his parents implored the officials to spare their son.

Intezar said that police went back at that time and later raided the house on August 10 morning for the second time and threatened the family. It was the third raid when things turned ugly. Police officials damaged their one-marla house, he said, adding that the mother of the teenager told them that her husband was a cardiac patient.

Following the third raid, the mental stress led to cardiac arrest and death of the teenager's father. He claimed that the family was now in hiding due to the police barbarity and they could not even attend their father's funeral.

Saying there was no need to conduct raids when the boy had gotten bail from the court, the lawyer urged the high ups to take action against the incident and serve justice to the victim family.