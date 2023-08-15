Another incident of Quran desecration in Sweden outrages Muslims

STOCKHOLM – Two men burnt pages of the Muslim holy book Quran and kicked a copy of it in front of the Royal Palace in the presence of police in the capital of Sweden.

In accordance with Sweden's rules protecting free expression, Salwan Momika, 37, and Salwan Najem, 48, burnt the Quran in Mynttorget on Monday for the second time in a couple of weeks. Cental square is surrounded by the palace and the government buildings.

Momika and Najem participated in a protracted, dramatic, and by this point well-known desecration of the Quran while yelling at demonstrators with a megaphone.

A group of people in fireman-themed clothing were among the crowd, chanting "extinguish the hate" as they distributed plastic firefighter hats and urged bystanders to speak in their megaphones.

Several Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark this year have outraged Muslim countries, who have demanded that the governments of both countries put an end to such acts.