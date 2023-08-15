ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has directed the authorities concerned to extend the date for the MDCAT until September 10.

According to Prime Minister's Office, earlier the test was scheduled to take place on August 27. The prime minister extended the date on the request of students and now they will get more time for test preparation.

MDCAT, a vital evaluation for aspiring medical and dental students, will be carried out at designated PMC centre under a uniform policy. The entrance centres would be established in Islamabad and all four provinces.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year's exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Matric score – 10 percent

Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent

MDCAT – 50 percent

MDCAT Exam Structure

Total number of MCQs: 200

Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours

Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent

Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent