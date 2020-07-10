Actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after disappearance on boat trip with son

Actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead in a Southern California lake, according to the officials. Her 4-year-old son was found on the boat by himself on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ventura County Police Department arranged several dive teams to search for Rivera. More than 80 people, including divers, and helicopters, drones, and all-terrain vehicles, were involved in the search.

The boy was reportedly found without a scratch and informed the police investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never came back to the boat. Her wallet was discovered in the boat along with an adult life jacket.

The actress had shared a photo of herself and her son on Instagram, just a day before she went missing. She captioned it "just the two of us."

Rivera is popularly known for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee." She appeared as a main character for the majority of the show’s six-season run.

