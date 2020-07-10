Actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after disappearance on boat trip with son

01:41 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
Actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after disappearance on boat trip with son
Share

Actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead in a Southern California lake, according to the officials. Her 4-year-old son was found on the boat by himself on Wednesday afternoon.

View this post on Instagram

Always bringing the 🌞

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on

The Ventura County Police Department arranged several dive teams to search for Rivera. More than 80 people, including divers, and helicopters, drones, and all-terrain vehicles, were involved in the search.

The boy was reportedly found without a scratch and informed the police investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never came back to the boat. Her wallet was discovered in the boat along with an adult life jacket.

The actress had shared a photo of herself and her son on Instagram, just a day before she went missing. She captioned it "just the two of us."

View this post on Instagram

just the two of us

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on

Rivera is popularly known for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee." She appeared as a main character for the majority of the show’s six-season run.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Ahmad Shah becomes youngest Pakistani to receive ...
11:26 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
Actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after ...
01:41 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama to ...
11:55 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
I will not no longer do item songs in films: ...
11:45 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's first song to release ...
11:18 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
Celebrities demand justice for Sadaf Zahra
03:22 PM | 9 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahmad Shah becomes youngest Pakistani to receive two YouTube play buttons
11:26 AM | 10 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr