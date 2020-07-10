Pakistan’s earns US $ 1176 mln from IT services’ export

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned the US $ 1176.750 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2019-20.

This shows the growth of 20.85 percent when compared to US $ 973.760 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 23.95 percent as it surged from the US $ 729.590 million last year to US $ 904.330 million during July-April (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 20.02 percent, from US $ 288.439 million to US $ 346.1914 million while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed decrease of 11.51 percent, from US $ 2.128 million to US $ 1.883 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services also decline by 69.88 percent from US $ 4.821 million to US $1.452 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 9.34 percent, from $ 237.076 million to $ 259.208 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 49.95 percent from US$ 197.126 million to US $ 295.596 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 51.52 percent by going up from US $ 1.320 million to US $ 2.000 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services also increased by 88.95 percent, from US $ 0.561 million to US $ 1.060 million whereas the exports of other information services rose by 23.85 percent, from US $ 0.759 million to US $ 0.940 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 11.35 percent as these went up from US $ 242.850 million to 270.420 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 18.73 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 83.058 million to US $ 98.612 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 7.52 percent, from US $ 159.792 million to US $171.808 million during last year, the PBS data revealed.