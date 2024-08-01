Unbreakable Champion, realme C65 launched in Pakistan, price, specifications

If you're looking for a phone that can handle the demands of your active lifestyle, including frequent drops while running or biking, the realm C65 is the perfect choice. This mid-range smartphone sets a new standard with its cutting-edge technology, exceptional durability, and sleek design, all for an attractive price of PKR 49,999.

Unmatched Durability

The realme C65 is known for its exceptional durability. It is designed to withstand the challenges of daily use, with rumors suggesting that it can survive extreme conditions such as being crushed by a bike and enduring high drops. The body of the realme C65 is made from a third-generation high-strength, high-thermal conductivity aluminium alloy, which gives it incredible robustness while maintaining a sleek profile. Moreover, it has an IP54 rating, ensuring protection against dust and water splashes.

Powerful Performance

The realme C65 is equipped with an octa-core processor. It consists of two A75 cores running at 2.0GHz and six A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. Additionally, it features a Mali-G52 GPU and utilizes 12nm process technology. This combination ensures smooth performance, efficient multitasking, and an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 285,000.

45W Fast Charge and 5000mAh Battery

The realme C65 comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery, complemented by 45W Fast Charge technology. This lets users quickly top up their battery, making it perfect for those with busy lifestyles. The large battery capacity ensures prolonged usage, reducing the need for frequent charging.

Massive 256GB Storage

For those who need ample space for their digital lives, the realme C65 offers an impressive 256GB of internal storage. This allows users to store thousands of photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space.

Smart Touch Technology

The realm C65 features advanced Smart Touch technology, which enhances touch sensitivity and accuracy. This is particularly beneficial for gaming and other applications that require precise touch inputs.

Sleek and Slim Design

Despite its rugged build, the realme C65 maintains a slim profile at just 7.64mm, making it the thinnest in its segment. The optimized battery stacking scheme contributes to this slim design, offering users a stylish, comfortable device.

Aesthetic Appeal

Drawing inspiration from starlight, the realme C65 features a unique double starlight texture on its back, creating a shimmering effect that sets it apart from other smartphones.

Camera Capabilities

The realme C65 shines in the camera department with its 50MP primary camera. Featuring an F1.8 aperture and a 5P lens, this camera delivers high-quality images with exceptional clarity and detail, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts.

The realme C65 will be available on August 5, at an unbeatable price of PKR 49,999. Its unmatched durability, impressive specifications, and sleek design set a new standard for mid-range smartphones. Whether you're looking for a reliable device for everyday use or a powerful phone for gaming and photography, the realme C65 is designed to meet all your needs and more. Don't miss out on this incredible smartphone built to last and perform. Upgrade to the realme C65 and experience the perfect blend of durability, performance, and style.