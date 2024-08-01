Search

Immigration

UK relaxes minimum salary threshold for family visa: Details inside

Web Desk
03:37 PM | 1 Aug, 2024
UK relaxes minimum salary threshold for family visa: Details inside

LONDON - The newly elected government of the United Kingdom has paused the rules which stopped people earning under £38,700 from bringing foreign partners.

The salary hike was introduced by Rishi Sunak's regime under which the government increased the minimum income requirement for sponsoring a foreign spouse or partner visa; the change was introduced to reduce legal immigration to the country.

As part of the plan, Sunak's government increased the income threshold from £18,600 to £29,000 per year in April, with plans to increase it to £34,500 later this year and £38,700 by early 2025. 

As per the fresh announcement by new Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper there will be "no further changes" to the current £29,000-a-year wage threshold to bring a family member from abroad.

The pause would remain in effect until a review of the family visa policy has been completed and the home secretary has said that she will order the Migration Advisory Committee to launch a review.

"The Family Immigration Rules, including the Minimum Income Requirement, need to balance a respect for family life whilst also ensuring the economic wellbeing of the UK is maintained," the Home Secretary said in a written statement.

"To help ensure we reach the right balance and have a solid evidence base for any change, I will commission the MAC to review the financial requirements, in the Family Immigration Rules," she said.

The home secretary also addressed the broader issue of immigration by stating that the Labour will implement a “new approach” to legal migration, focusing on enhancing the skills of the UK workforce before seeking talent from overseas.

Criticizing the previous Conservative government, Ms Cooper remarked that the increasing levels of legal migration in recent years highlight a “long-standing failure to address skills shortages and other issues within the UK labour market.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

03:37 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

UK relaxes minimum salary threshold for family visa: Details inside

03:18 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Plane heading to India lands in Pakistan: Here's why

08:26 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

US Embassy reduces visa appointment waiting times for Pakistani ...

08:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

This country is introducing passport-less immigration: Details inside

05:02 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Kuwait eases family visa rules for foreigners: Here's what has ...

04:27 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Chaos at Karachi Airport as eight flights cancelled in single day

Immigration

08:06 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

This Indian airline offers free Wi-Fi on flights but for limited time

03:19 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Kuwait begins deportation of visa limit violators: Details inside

04:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Japan introduces e-visa for foreigners: Check eligibility here

Advertisement

Latest

04:39 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Hamas top military commander Deif killed in airstrike, claims Israel

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 1 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.35 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

 
 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: