Gold prices up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan for second consecutive day on Thursday amid rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price increased by Rs1,400 to reach Rs254,900.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs218,536.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity recorded gains of $17 to reach $2,432 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs1,200 to close at Rs253,500 while the rate of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,029 to reach Rs217,335.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged as per tola was traded at Rs2,900.