Electricity Bills payment deadline extended by 10 days for July and August

Web Desk
12:15 PM | 1 Aug, 2024
Electricity Bills payment deadline extended by 10 days for July and August
KARACHI – In a sigh of relief, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered 10-day extension for the payment deadlines of electricity bills, aiming to provide relief to the public.

The premier instructed Ministry of Energy to extend the deadline, leading the Power Division to direct all power distribution companies, including K-Electric, to implement this change for the July and August 2024 bills.

This directive from the premier comes in response to the challenges faced by power consumers dealing with high electricity bills.

The extension will apply for one month, benefiting consumers with July bills, originally due on August 7, now payable by August 17. Similarly, August bills will be due on September 17, maintaining a consistent one-month interval between due dates.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has compiled a report on overbilling issues for April to June 2024. 

01:23 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Gold & Silver

02:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 1 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.35 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

 
 

