Electricity Bills payment deadline extended by 10 days for July and August

KARACHI – In a sigh of relief, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered 10-day extension for the payment deadlines of electricity bills, aiming to provide relief to the public.

The premier instructed Ministry of Energy to extend the deadline, leading the Power Division to direct all power distribution companies, including K-Electric, to implement this change for the July and August 2024 bills.

This directive from the premier comes in response to the challenges faced by power consumers dealing with high electricity bills.

The extension will apply for one month, benefiting consumers with July bills, originally due on August 7, now payable by August 17. Similarly, August bills will be due on September 17, maintaining a consistent one-month interval between due dates.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has compiled a report on overbilling issues for April to June 2024.