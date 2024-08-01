Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Pakistani actor and model Saboor Aly left everyone mesmerized with her sizzling looks, as she embarked on vacations.

The Mushkil star returned with her captivating beauty and fashion sense. With millions of followers on Instagrm and other social sites, Saboor is an avid social media user who shares pictures, winning hearts.

Her latest photos show her in a brown polka attire which she paired with jewels.

The pictures got mixed reactions from fans. Some raised questions at the revealing outfit, while other praised her.

Saboor is known for her remarkable performances in various dramas, including Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.

