Plane heading to India lands in Pakistan: Here's why

KARACHI - An Oman Airlines flight bound for India made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Thursday.
The emergency landing was made after a passenger's health deteriorated mid-flight; the flight took off from Muscat and was heading to Kerala when it was diverted after a passenger suffered a heart attack.
The pilot requested and received permission from air traffic control for an emergency landing at Karachi airport. Upon landing, the passenger was promptly transferred to a hospital in Karachi by a medical team.
It is to be highlighted that passenger planes are generally allowed emergency landing on humanitarian grounds even if the two countries involved are having cold relations.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
