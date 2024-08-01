Plane heading to India lands in Pakistan: Here's why

KARACHI - An Oman Airlines flight bound for India made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Thursday.

The emergency landing was made after a passenger's health deteriorated mid-flight; the flight took off from Muscat and was heading to Kerala when it was diverted after a passenger suffered a heart attack.

The pilot requested and received permission from air traffic control for an emergency landing at Karachi airport. Upon landing, the passenger was promptly transferred to a hospital in Karachi by a medical team.

It is to be highlighted that passenger planes are generally allowed emergency landing on humanitarian grounds even if the two countries involved are having cold relations.