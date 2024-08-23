UK expands eVisa system, eliminates need for physical immigration documents

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom has expanded its eVisa system for biometric users, marking a significant milestone in its shift towards a fully digital immigration process.

According to the sources, the UK is transitioning its immigration system to a digital platform, eliminating the need for physical documents such as biometric residence permits, visa stickers in passports, and traditional 'wet ink stamps.' This move represents a major modernization effort aimed at streamlining and securing the visa process.

For individuals who are granted a visa to stay in the UK for more than six months, such as for work or study, it is now mandatory to create an online UKVI account. This account will serve as the official digital record of the applicant’s immigration status, providing a secure and accessible way to manage their stay.

Tourists or individuals with visas for less than six months are not required to create a UKVI account, simplifying the process for short-term visitors.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan highlighted that this initiative is part of the UK's ongoing efforts to make travel to the country more convenient for Pakistani citizens. "We are constantly innovating to make the journey to the UK smoother and more accessible. The adoption of new technology will simplify a critical part of the visa process, enhance security, and reduce dependence on physical documents," the High Commissioner stated. "This new system is free, secure, and easy to use."

For more detailed information, including instructions on how to create a UKVI account, applicants are encouraged to visit gov.uk/eVisa. It is important to note that transitioning to an eVisa will not affect the applicant's immigration status or the conditions of their entry or stay in the UK.

Upon arrival in the UK, applicants will still need to obtain a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP). All BRP cards will remain valid until December 31, 2024. However, the expiration of the BRP card will not impact the holder’s immigration status.

Applicants can use their BRP card to create their UKVI account, and it is advisable to keep the BRP until its expiration. When traveling abroad, applicants should carry both their BRP and passport to ensure they can re-enter the UK without any issues.