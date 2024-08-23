Bid submission date for Islamabad Airport outsourcing extended: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has extended the deadline for submission of bids regarding the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport.

In this regard, the steering committee overseeing the airport outsourcing has decided to extend the bidding deadline to October 7, 2024.

During a key meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) laid out all the latest updates on this high-stakes project.

According to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, in-depth discussions were held on the roles and responsibilities in the bidding process.

After some serious discussions, it was decided to push back the final date for bid submissions; the deadline has been extended for multiple times though investors from different countries have reportedly shown interest in the airport.

It is to be highlighted that the former Aviation Adviser had said that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The government has already clarified that after the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, the airports in Lahore and Karachi would also be outsourced though looking at the situation of Islamabad Airport's outsourcing, the process seems complex and tricky.