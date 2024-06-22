Kenya offers free e-visas to these citizens to spur tourism

NAIROBI - Kenya has launched a new initiative allowing Ghanaian travelers to obtain Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETA) free of charge.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development on Wednesday; the move aligns with the visa-free arrangement between Kenya and Ghana.

To facilitate trips to Kenya, Ghanaian citizens intending to visit must now apply for ETAs via the official website, www.etakenya.go.ke, before embarking on their journeys.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises travelers to adhere to this updated procedure to ensure seamless travel arrangements.

It is to be clarified that Kenya announced visa-free entry for everyone in January this year. The country's Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok had highlighted that the country has been receiving about 2 million tourists per year, adding that the visa relaxation would increase that number to over 5 million.

The comments come after Kenya launched the latest electronic travel authorization (ETA) system, replacing traditional visas with a simple online application process with a minimal $30 processing fee.

The introduction of the system provides a hassle-free entry experience for global travelers for a 90-day stay.

The pandemic has affected the economies dependent on tourism across the world and the latest visa regime aims at recovering the tourist numbers to pre-pandemic levels and ultimately boosting them further.

The government claims to have earned $1.8 billion from tourism revenue in 2023 and with the latest change, Kenya aims to earn $9.5 billion from tourism revenue annually.