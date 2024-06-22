Search

Immigration

Kenya offers free e-visas to these citizens to spur tourism

Web Desk
08:33 PM | 22 Jun, 2024
Kenya offers free e-visas to these citizens to spur tourism

NAIROBI - Kenya has launched a new initiative allowing Ghanaian travelers to obtain Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETA) free of charge.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development on Wednesday; the move aligns with the visa-free arrangement between Kenya and Ghana.

To facilitate trips to Kenya, Ghanaian citizens intending to visit must now apply for ETAs via the official website, www.etakenya.go.ke, before embarking on their journeys.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises travelers to adhere to this updated procedure to ensure seamless travel arrangements.

It is to be clarified that Kenya announced visa-free entry for everyone in January this year. The country's Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok had highlighted that the country has been receiving about 2 million tourists per year, adding that the visa relaxation would increase that number to over 5 million.

The comments come after Kenya launched the latest electronic travel authorization (ETA) system, replacing traditional visas with a simple online application process with a minimal $30 processing fee.

The introduction of the system provides a hassle-free entry experience for global travelers for a 90-day stay. 

The pandemic has affected the economies dependent on tourism across the world and the latest visa regime aims at recovering the tourist numbers to pre-pandemic levels and ultimately boosting them further. 

The government claims to have earned $1.8 billion from tourism revenue in 2023 and with the latest change, Kenya aims to earn $9.5 billion from tourism revenue annually.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

09:04 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

PIA to connect with wider audience, improve travel experience through ...

08:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Trump proposes automatic green card issuance for foreign students

08:33 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Kenya offers free e-visas to these citizens to spur tourism

08:21 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

India to start medical e-visa for these citizens: Details inside

08:09 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia announces timeline for Umrah visa resumption

07:49 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Sweden implements strict criteria for work permit: Details inside

Immigration

07:01 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024: Death toll of Pakistani pilgrims climbs to 58

07:12 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Japan to expand employment opportunities for foreign workers: Check ...

06:03 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

China to extend mutual visa-free exemption with this Asian country

Advertisement

Latest

09:37 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistan asks UNSC to force Afghanistan to sever links with Pakistani Taliban

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: