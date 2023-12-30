Search

Immigration

Venice limits tourists group size to discourage mass tourism

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 30 Dec, 2023
VENICE - Popular tourist hotspot, Venice has unveiled fresh measures aimed at reducing the strain of mass tourism gripping the iconic Italian city. 

Effective from June onwards, tourist groups will face a cap of 25 individuals, approximately half the capacity of a typical tourist bus, while the use of disruptive loudspeakers 'which can generate confusion and disturbances' will be strictly prohibited, announced city officials in a statement on Saturday.

Elisabetta Pesce, the city's security official, emphasized that these regulations target enhancing the flow of groups within Venice's historic center and the frequently visited islands of Murano, Burano, and Torcello.

In a bid to manage crowds and foster longer stays while enhancing the quality of life for residents, Venice previously declared intentions to trial a new day-tripper fee. Valued at 5 euros ($5.45) per person, the fee is slated for application on 29 peak days from April to mid-July, encompassing most weekends.

Venice has been facing the threat of mass tourism and in September, the city narrowly escaped being placed on the 'World Heritage in Danger' list by UNESCO.

The Italian city has been under Unesco’s watch because of mass tourism and rising water levels and garnered headlines after it was reported that the agency was exploring options to place it on the list. 

Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Unesco’s Director of World Heritage had said that the city was in danger from rising water levels, attributed to climate change, and excessive numbers of tourists.

Italian counter-measures had been deemed “insufficient”, he said.

Though Venice has taken multiple steps including banning cruise ships from its lagoon and building sea walls to keep out high tides, the initiatives do not seem appealing to the experts.

The UNESCO list, which includes 55 endangered sites from across the world, is aimed at increasing conservation, according to the agency, and including a site on the list commits the United Nations to develop a plan of corrective measures jointly with local authorities and then oversee the implementation.

Previously, in 2019, UNESCO warned the city about the “damage caused by a steady stream of cruise ships,” and in 2021, the government banned the ships from entering the island’s San Marco and Giudecca canals to avoid being listed as World Heritage in Danger.

Italy is frequented by visitors and its captivating city Venice offers numerous must-visit spots for tourists. One can stroll through St. Mark's Square, home to St. Mark's Basilica and Campanile and glide on a gondola through enchanting canals. 

