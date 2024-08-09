UK records over 80 percent decrease in Health, Care Worker visa applicants

LONDON - The authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) have revealed the 'mind-blowing' statistics regarding the number of applicants for Health and Care Worker visas.

According to the figures released by the Home Office on Thursday, there were 10,800 applications between April and July 2024, following the policy changes affecting social care workers and their family members - an 81% decrease compared to the same 4 months in 2023.

As far as the dependents are concerned, there has been a sharp decline. Applications for dependants on the Health and Care Worker route peaked at 23,300 in August 2023; however, applications for dependants have decreased since December 2023, nosediving to 5,100 in July 2024.

'There were 22,200 applications for dependents on the Health and Care route between April and July 2024 - a 71% decrease compared to the same 4 months in 2023, stated Home Office.

On the other hand, the monthly number of Skilled Worker visa applications from main applicants was broadly stable between January 2022 and March 2024 at around 6,000 applications per month.

'Applications increased to 10,100 in April 2024, before reducing again to 6,000 in July 2024,' stated the official press release.

Interestingly, there were 28,600 applications for Skilled Work visas between April and July 2024 - a 23% increase compared to the same 4 months in 2023.

Meanwhile, applications for dependants on the Skilled Worker route followed the number of main applicants, reaching 8,100 in January 2024, but were at 5,800 in July 2024.

'There were 23,400 applications between April and July 2024, a 26% increase compared to the same 4 months in 2023,' stated the Home Office.

It is to be mentioned that the drop in the number of applicants can be attributed to multiple changes recently introduced by the government during the ongoing year. For instance, international students are no longer able to bring dependants on all but postgraduate research courses and courses with government-funded scholarships.



Moreover, social care workers arriving from overseas are no longer allowed to bring dependants (that is, partners and children) on their visa. Meanwhile, the baseline general salary to be sponsored for a ‘Skilled Worker’ visa increased from £26,200 to £38,700, while the ‘going rate’ minimum salary specific to each job has also gone up significantly.

The government has also amended the list of jobs for which it is possible to sponsor someone for a ‘Skilled Worker’ visa at a reduced minimum salary and lastly, the minimum income normally required to sponsor someone for a spouse/partner visa was increased from £18,600 to £29,000.

The changes were introduced after Rishi Sunak's government faced criticism over the rising number of immigrants in the country.